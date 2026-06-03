'Kockroach' has wrapped filming

Chris Hemsworth-Taron Egerton wrap up 'Kockroach'; 1st look out

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:29 pm Jun 03, 202605:29 pm

What's the story

The first look of Hollywood actors Chris Hemsworth and Taron Egerton in the upcoming crime-thriller Kockroach has been unveiled. The film, which recently wrapped up filming in Australia, is set in New York City and is based on William Lashner's novel of the same name. It tells the story of a mysterious person who infiltrates the city's criminal underworld and rises to power.