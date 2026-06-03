Chris Hemsworth-Taron Egerton wrap up 'Kockroach'; 1st look out
What's the story
The first look of Hollywood actors Chris Hemsworth and Taron Egerton in the upcoming crime-thriller Kockroach has been unveiled. The film, which recently wrapped up filming in Australia, is set in New York City and is based on William Lashner's novel of the same name. It tells the story of a mysterious person who infiltrates the city's criminal underworld and rises to power.
Production details
Cast and crew of 'Kockroach'
Apart from Hemsworth and Egerton, Kockroach also stars Rachel Sennott, Zazie Beetz, Alec Baldwin, and Brian Geraghty. The film is directed by Matt Ross, with a screenplay by Jonathan Ames. The story is a reimagining of Franz Kafka's classic tale Metamorphosis, where a man wakes up to find himself transformed into a cockroach. Black Bear has the international rights for the film. The first-look, as teased by Deadline, shows two suited men walking into a dark city.
Actor's insight
Hemsworth called the film one of his best projects
Last week, Hemsworth shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot on social media. He described the experience as "possibly the most fun I've had on a set" and praised the project for its "one hell of a wild script." The film's plot apparently includes a supernatural element where Hemsworth's character transforms from a cockroach into a gangster, adding an intriguing twist to the narrative.