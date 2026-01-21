'All bulls t': Chris Pratt isn't worried about AI actors

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt recently dismissed the panic over artificial intelligence (AI) performers like Tilly Norwood . Speaking to Variety at the New York premiere of Mercy, he said he doesn't think AI will replace human actors. "I heard this Tilly Norwood thing, I think that's all bulls**t. I've never seen her in a movie," Pratt said.

AI concerns 'It's all fake until it's something' Pratt further added, "I don't know who this b**ch is. It's all fake until it's something." He also spoke about the potential of AI in other areas, saying it could be "an amazing tool in the right hands." However, he acknowledged that it will "inevitably disrupt the industry." Despite these changes, he remains confident that "great filmmakers" will continue to create "great films."

Human touch 'You can't replace the human soul with AI' Pratt emphasized that AI can't replicate the "human soul" of a director, writer, actor, or singer. He said these professions require "human yearning and suffering and vision in art." His comments come amid growing concerns about AI's impact on the entertainment industry. Norwood is an AI performer created by Dutch comedian Eline Van der Velden.

