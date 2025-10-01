AI actor Tilly Norwood sparks outrage: What's the controversy?

Hollywood is currently abuzz with the controversy surrounding Tilly Norwood, an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated actor. The creator of the AI actor, Eline Van Der Velden, has sparked immediate backlash from celebrities including Emily Blunt , Sophie Turner , and Whoopi Goldberg. The uproar began after Van Der Velden revealed that her company Particle6 was in talks with agents interested in signing Norwood.

Social media presence Norwood's Instagram account and posts Norwood's Instagram account, which started posting images on May 6, currently boasts over 36,000 followers. The account has shared videos such as "my first ever role" in a clip titled AI Commissioner back in July. The entirely AI-generated video showcases Norwood alongside other "synthetic" actors, highlighting the purported benefits of using AI in television production.

Celebrity backlash Blunt, SAG-AFTRA's response to Norwood Blunt expressed her fear of Norwood's existence to Variety, saying it was "really scary." When shown an AI-generated image of Norwood, she said, "No, are you serious? That's an AI? Good Lord, we're screwed. That is really, really scary." The SAG-AFTRA union said, "It has no life experience to draw from, no emotion, and, from what we've seen, audiences aren't interested in watching computer-generated content untethered from the human experience."