'Kurukshetra' trailer: Netflix's animated series focuses on 'Mahabharata's biggest warriors

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:35 pm Oct 01, 202501:35 pm

What's the story

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming animated series, Kurukshetra, which is based on the Mahabharata. The show will premiere on October 10 and offers a unique perspective by focusing on 18 warriors who fought in this epic battle. Their moral dilemmas and decisions that shaped history are central to the narrative. Kurukshetra will capture how brothers and relatives fought an 18-day Dharm Yuddh (battle for Dharma).