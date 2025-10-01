'Kurukshetra' trailer: Netflix's animated series focuses on 'Mahabharata's biggest warriors
What's the story
Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming animated series, Kurukshetra, which is based on the Mahabharata. The show will premiere on October 10 and offers a unique perspective by focusing on 18 warriors who fought in this epic battle. Their moral dilemmas and decisions that shaped history are central to the narrative. Kurukshetra will capture how brothers and relatives fought an 18-day Dharm Yuddh (battle for Dharma).
Storyline
Arjuna's moral dilemma, Draupadi's vow for justice featured
The series delves into the internal conflicts of families, personal enmities, and the burden of the war of righteousness. It highlights pivotal moments such as Arjuna's moral dilemma, Draupadi's vow for justice, Duryodhan's insatiable thirst for power, and Bhishma Pitamah's wisdom. The show aims to provide a new perspective on one of India's most revered epics.
Production details
Meet the creative team behind 'Kurukshetra'
The series is a product of Anu Sikka's vision and Tipping Point's production. It has been written and directed by Ujaan Ganguly with animation by Hitech Animation. The storytelling is further enhanced by legendary lyricist Gulzar's lyrics, which add a poetic element to the narrative.