Chris Pratt wants James Gunn to return for 'Guardians 4'
What's the story
Actor Chris Pratt has expressed his desire to work with director James Gunn on a potential fourth installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. In an interview with MovieZine, Pratt said, "That would be awesome." He added that he loves working with Gunn and hasn't had a chance to speak with him since news of his exit from DC Studios broke.
Director's praise
Pratt plays Star-Lord in franchise
Pratt further said, "I love James. He directed all three [Guardians] movies, and that's pretty rare in those types of trilogies to have the same director through all three."
"So if he wanted to come back and bring it back, man, I would love that."
The actor has played Star-Lord/Peter Quill in all three Guardians of the Galaxy films alongside Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper.
Pom Klementieff joined the cast in its second installment.
Franchise conclusion
History of franchise and recent developments
Guardians of the Galaxy was released in 2014, followed by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, released in 2023, was initially intended to be the final installment in the franchise.
Before its release, it was announced that Gunn and Peter Safran would become co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios.
However, last Monday, it was revealed that Marvel veteran Jeremy Latcham would replace them as president and chief creative officer of DC Studios.