Chris Pratt wants James Gunn to return for 'Guardians 4'

Pratt further said, "I love James. He directed all three [Guardians] movies, and that's pretty rare in those types of trilogies to have the same director through all three."

"So if he wanted to come back and bring it back, man, I would love that."

The actor has played Star-Lord/Peter Quill in all three Guardians of the Galaxy films alongside Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper.

Pom Klementieff joined the cast in its second installment.