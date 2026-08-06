Chris Wallace backs $110B deal merging CBS News and CNN
Chris Wallace is backing a massive $110 billion deal that would put CBS News and CNN under the same company.
But not everyone's on board: 12 state attorneys general are suing to stop the merger, worried it could shrink media competition.
In his op-ed, Wallace called government pushback unwarranted and said if you don't like what a network airs, just "change the channel."
Wallace disputes antitrust, Ellison defends deal
Wallace thinks the lawsuit is more about protecting CNN's editorial style than real antitrust issues.
Meanwhile, Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison also defended the deal, promising fact-based journalism despite concerns over his political connections.
The attorneys general say their concerns center on antitrust, not politics, and making sure no single company gets too much control over what people see and hear.