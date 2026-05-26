Chrisley arrested in Georgia on suspected DUI, released on bond
Entertainment
Lindsie Chrisley, who you might remember from Chrisley Knows Best, was arrested in Georgia over the weekend for suspected DUI.
She says she was pulled over for speeding while trying to avoid another car and an animal on a narrow road.
Lindsie was released on bond the next morning.
Landsman arrest, Chrisley divorce and estrangement
This comes not long after her ex-boyfriend David Landsman's arrest in April and their mutual no-contact order.
Since leaving reality TV in 2017, Lindsie has dealt with plenty, like a divorce in 2021, announcing a year of celibacy, and being estranged from her dad Todd Chrisley and stepmom Julie since a big family fallout.