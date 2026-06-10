'Doctor Who' Christmas special canceled amid production shake-up
What's the story
The BBC has announced that it will not be going ahead with a planned Christmas special for its popular series Doctor Who this year. The decision comes as part of a major shake-up in the show's production team, with showrunner and writer Russell T Davies and producer Bad Wolf officially exiting the series. The BBC is now looking for new production partners through a competitive tender process, reported Variety.
Official statement
BBC emphasizes its continued commitment to 'Doctor Who'
In a statement, the BBC emphasized its continued commitment to Doctor Who. "Doctor Who remains an important part of the BBC and this tender underpins the BBC's continued commitment to Doctor Who, ensuring audiences will enjoy the show for years to come," it said. The decision not to go ahead with the Christmas special was made to invest in the long-term future of the show, rather than "bridging the gap with a one-off special."
Goodbye message
Davies bid farewell to 'Doctor Who' on Instagram
Davies, who led Doctor Who from 2005 to 2010 and again since 2023, bid farewell to the show on Instagram. He wrote, "And so GOODBYE from me to Doctor Who but HELLO to a big new future for the show." "As a result, there won't be a Christmas Special, we only cooked that up to guarantee a future when no one knew what would happen...but now we do know there's no need for it."
Script clarification
No script for the Christmas special, no actor approached: Davies
Davies also clarified that there was no script for the Christmas special and that no actor had been approached to play the next Doctor. He wrote, "For the record: there was no script, I never wrote it, and no actor was ever approached to play the next Doctor." "You may disagree; fine, sit in that chair and wait to be proved right. You'll wait a lonnng time. Now I'm as excited as anyone to see what comes next!"
Series uncertainty
Uncertain future of 'Doctor Who'
The future of Doctor Who has been uncertain since Ncuti Gatwa left the role of the Doctor after just two seasons last year. Disney+ had exited the partnership with BBC at that time, leaving the series' future in limbo. Gatwa's final episode in May 2025 saw his Doctor regenerate into Billie Piper, who played companion Rose Tyler from 2005 to 2006. However, it was never confirmed if she would be the next Doctor.