'Doctor Who' Christmas special canceled amid production shake-up

Script clarification

No script for the Christmas special, no actor approached: Davies

Davies also clarified that there was no script for the Christmas special and that no actor had been approached to play the next Doctor. He wrote, "For the record: there was no script, I never wrote it, and no actor was ever approached to play the next Doctor." "You may disagree; fine, sit in that chair and wait to be proved right. You'll wait a lonnng time. Now I'm as excited as anyone to see what comes next!"