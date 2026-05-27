Chunky recalls getting 'banned,' while Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha were spared

The Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees ( FWICE ) recently issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh , asking its four lakh members to refrain from working with him. However, this isn't the first time such an action has been taken. Actor Chunky Panday recently recalled being "banned" by FWICE during the 1986 strike when he was filming Aag Hi Aag. Interestingly, big stars like Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha were also part of the film but weren't banned.

Actor's experience 'They were such big stars...banning them was not really possible' The industry went on strike in 1986 to protest against the tax imposed on film tickets and equipment. However, Pahlaj Nihalani continued shooting Aag Hi Aag. Panday told ETimes, "That is why strict action was taken against me and everyone associated with the film. Dharmendra ji and Shatrughan Sinha ji were also part of the film, but they were such big stars, doing 30-40 films that banning them was not really possible."

Actor's perspective 'Since they couldn't take action against the bigger stars...' "I was a newcomer then; my film hadn't even been released, so eventually, I got banned for about a week." Panday added, "Since they couldn't take action against the bigger stars, they took action against me instead. Later, I apologized, and the ban was lifted within a week." "But these things happen. Ours is a very small and fragile industry and I have experienced it myself."

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