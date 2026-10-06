'CIA' Season 2 premieres tonight on CBS exploring Goodman's secret
Entertainment
<CIA is back for its second season, premiering tonight on CBS.
Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss return as Colin Glass and Bill Goodman, with this season diving into a big secret from Goodman's past that shakes things up.
The show, spun off from FBI, keeps focusing on the push-pull between rule-following Goodman and the more rebellious Glass as they juggle their work and personal lives.
'CIA' expands to 22 episodes
This season is bigger, 22 episodes instead of last year's 12, thanks to strong fan support.
New episodes air Mondays at 9pm ET on CBS starting tonight (October 5), with streaming available live or the next day on Paramount+.
Gina Gosian and Nikki Reynard are also back, promising even more drama as the team faces new challenges together.