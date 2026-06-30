Ciccone tells Vogue Italia AI threatens creativity and collaboration
Entertainment
Madonna isn't holding back on her thoughts about artificial intelligence. She thinks it's a real threat to creativity.
In a chat with Vogue Italia, she shared, "Algorithms and artificial intelligence are the opposite of taking risks, and to me that is the opposite of making art."
She also called out how the music industry now cares more about numbers and followers than genuine collaboration.
Ciccone permits AI visuals not songwriting
Even though she's wary of AI in creative work, Madonna has let her team use it for things like background visuals on her 2024 tour and some promo videos (like Veronica Electronica and The Untold Chapter).
But she keeps AI far away from songwriting or music itself, a stance that echoes what many artists feel about protecting real creativity.