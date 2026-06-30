Ciccone tells Vogue Italia AI threatens creativity and collaboration Entertainment Jun 30, 2026

Madonna isn't holding back on her thoughts about artificial intelligence. She thinks it's a real threat to creativity.

In a chat with Vogue Italia, she shared, "Algorithms and artificial intelligence are the opposite of taking risks, and to me that is the opposite of making art."

She also called out how the music industry now cares more about numbers and followers than genuine collaboration.