'Beautiful soul': Cindy Crawford honors late son with emotional tribute
What's the story
Supermodel Cindy Crawford has expressed her profound grief over the untimely demise of her son, Presley Gerber. The 27-year-old passed away on September 20 at a rehabilitation center in California. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has categorized Gerber's case as pending further investigation, while the Santa Monica Police Department reported no signs of foul play in his death.
Heartfelt tribute
'He is a sweet, beautiful soul'
Crawford took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to her son. She wrote, "He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever."
"We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability."
"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain."
Sibling's tribute
Kaia Gerber also honored her brother
Gerber's younger sister, model Kaia Gerber, also paid tribute to him on Sunday.
She shared a video of them dancing as children, a photo of them standing by the ocean, and a four-page letter to "prez."
In the letter, she wrote about her fear of getting her ears pierced and how she had learned from him.
"I am learning how to love you when I cannot see you," she wrote.
Career highlights
Gerber was a model and had mental health struggles
Gerber, like his mother and sister, was a model. He made his runway debut at 16 for Italian brand Moschino.
In recent years, he had been candid about his struggles with mental health issues and substance abuse.
His father, Rande Gerber, is a prominent businessman who co-founded the tequila brand Casamigos with George Clooney.