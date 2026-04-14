CinemaCon previews 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' footage with Miles trapped
Entertainment
CinemaCon just gave fans a sneak peek at Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which hits theaters June 18, 2027.
The footage picks up with Miles Morales trapped in another dimension, revealing his Spider-Man identity and facing disbelief from those around him.
There's plenty of tension as he tries to protect his dad and deal with some big challenges ahead.
Persichetti and Thompson direct, cast returns
Directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson, the film brings back Shameik Moore as Miles alongside Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Schwartzman, and Nicolas Cage.
Expect more wild action scenes, heartfelt moments between characters like Miles and Gwen, plus some classic Spider-Ham humor, all wrapped up in the franchise's signature stunning animation.