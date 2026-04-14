CinemaCon previews 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' footage with Miles trapped Entertainment Apr 14, 2026

CinemaCon just gave fans a sneak peek at Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which hits theaters June 18, 2027.

The footage picks up with Miles Morales trapped in another dimension, revealing his Spider-Man identity and facing disbelief from those around him.

There's plenty of tension as he tries to protect his dad and deal with some big challenges ahead.