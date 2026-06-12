'Deadpool' cinematographer 'stable' after paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh

Medical update

Richmond suffered multiple neck injuries

At PGIMER, Richmond was assessed by a trauma team comprising general and orthopedic surgeons. He underwent surgery on Thursday. Dr. Vijay Goni, head of the Department of Orthopedics at PGIMER, told PTI that Richmond had sustained multiple neck injuries from the fall. "Basic resuscitation was done, and a hard cervical collar was applied at presentation. After the initial process, the surgery was planned for Thursday." Richmond is being monitored for the next 48 hours and is currently "stable and recovering".