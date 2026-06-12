'Deadpool' cinematographer 'stable' after paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh
What's the story
George Richmond, a renowned British cinematographer known for films like Deadpool & Wolverine and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, was involved in a paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, June 8. The 54-year-old was part of a five-member team on an expedition from Bir Billing in Kangra district to the Deo Tibba region when he crashed into rough terrain.
Rescue operation
4 paragliders alerted local administration
Following the accident, four paragliders alerted the local administration, prompting a search-and-rescue operation. Richmond was eventually rescued from the crash site and taken to a nearby location. An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter then airlifted him to Kullu for initial medical treatment, reported PTI. On Tuesday, June 9, he was referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh for further evaluation and treatment.
Medical update
Richmond suffered multiple neck injuries
At PGIMER, Richmond was assessed by a trauma team comprising general and orthopedic surgeons. He underwent surgery on Thursday. Dr. Vijay Goni, head of the Department of Orthopedics at PGIMER, told PTI that Richmond had sustained multiple neck injuries from the fall. "Basic resuscitation was done, and a hard cervical collar was applied at presentation. After the initial process, the surgery was planned for Thursday." Richmond is being monitored for the next 48 hours and is currently "stable and recovering".
Career highlights
Cinematographer's illustrious career
Richmond has been active in the film industry since 1990, starting as a second assistant cameraman before becoming a cinematographer with The Hide in 2008. He has worked on several action films, including the 2018 Tomb Raider reboot, Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014), Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017), and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022). His latest projects include Marvel's 2024 release Deadpool & Wolverine and the heist film Now You See Me: Now You Don't.