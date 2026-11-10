Cinematographer Kumar dies at 57 after illness on Alappuzha shoot
Entertainment
Shaji Kumar, a celebrated name behind the camera in Malayalam films, has passed away at 57 after a brief illness.
He was in Alappuzha for a shoot with actor Dileep when he suddenly fell ill; though he was hospitalized and briefly improved, his condition worsened on Sunday night.
His passing has left the film industry stunned and saddened.
Kumar known for lighting and color
Kumar, mentored by Vipin Mohan, was known for his standout lighting and color work, working on films including Pulimurugan, Naran, and Odiyan with top directors.
The FEFKA Directors's Union condoled his death, paying tribute to the cinematographer for his contributions to Malayalam cinema.
He is survived by his wife, Smitha, and sons Aryan and Sooryan.