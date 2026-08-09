Cinematographer Shah of 'Homebound' and 'Jubilee' apologizes over sexual misconduct
Pratik Shah, the cinematographer behind Homebound and Jubilee, has issued a second public apology after being accused of sexual misconduct.
The allegations surfaced online last year, with Shah saying he turned work-related chats into personal and flirtatious conversations, creating uncomfortable power dynamics.
His first apology last month was called out by the Indian Women Cinematographers's Collective as just "damage control."
Shah admits apology inadequate, seeks accountability
In his latest statement, Shah admitted his earlier apology fell short and said, "My previous statement failed to adequately address and apologize to the women I harmed."
He acknowledged that his influence made people feel afraid or uneasy (even though he denied offering jobs for favors), and said he understands now how his actions abused power.
Wrapping up, he shared that he's not asking for forgiveness but wants to take responsibility: "Accountability can only be judged by my actions and my willingness to accept the consequences that follow."