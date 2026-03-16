Oscars: DoP Autumn Durald Arkapaw makes history with 'Sinners' victory

Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history at the 2026 Oscars by becoming the first woman to win Best Cinematography for Sinners. The achievement also makes her the first woman of color to win in this category. With Filipino and African American Creole roots, she has broken new ground. Congratulations!

Preceding history Historic win Before Arkapaw's win, only three women had ever been nominated for Best Cinematography: Rachel Morrison (Mudbound, 2018), Ari Wegner (The Power of the Dog, 2021), and Mandy Walker (Elvis, 2022). Her victory is a significant step forward in a category that has historically seen very few women recognized.

Film highlights Technical achievement Apart from her historic win, Arkapaw also made waves for her technical achievement in Sinners. She became the first female cinematographer to shoot on IMAX 65mm and Ultra Panavision for the film. This was also her second collaboration with director Ryan Coogler, following their work on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

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