CINTAA crisis: Mass resignations, allegations rock film body
What's the story
In a shocking turn of events, 11 members of the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) have resigned from their positions. The resignations were submitted amid allegations that President Poonam Dhillon and Senior Vice-President Padmini Kolhapure misused their positions. The members are now demanding fresh elections for the association. General Secretary Upasana Singh confirmed the development to ANI and said eight of the 11 members were elected members of the Executive Committee (EC).
Allegations
They took unilateral decisions without consulting the EC
The resigning members alleged, per Singh, that Dhillon had taken several decisions unilaterally, including sending official communications to government officials through her personal email ID.
They also claimed she decided on communications with industry bodies through CINTAA's official email ID without consulting or obtaining approval from the EC.
Moreover, they alleged that Dhillon represented the association before various bodies without the knowledge or approval of the EC.
Legal concerns
Show-cause notices issued arbitrarily, actors' membership cards canceled: Allegations
The joint resignation letter also raised questions over the alleged use of privately engaged lawyers during visits to government offices by Dhillon and Kolhapure.
According to the resigning members, these lawyers were introduced as CINTAA's lawyers despite allegedly not having the authority or sanction of the Executive Committee.
Singh further alleged that show-cause notices were being issued arbitrarily and that actors' membership cards were being canceled without prior warning.
Official statement
Legal representative denies claims of EC dissolution
Advocate Suvigya Vidyarthi, representing CINTAA, denied the dissolution of the association's EC.
He said, "The version which has been circulating that the EC of CINTAA is dissolved is totally wrong, misconceived and lacks any judicial sanctity."
CINTAA has also said the same on social media.
He said that under CINTAA's Constitution, the EC would be dissolved only if more than 50% of its elected members resigned. Singh maintained that this condition had been met with the recent resignations.