CINTAA Singh praises 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' and backs actor Singh
Ranveer Singh just got some solid support from Upasana Singh, the CINTAA general secretary, following his exit from Don 3.
FWICE officially lifted its ban on him on June 3, after other industry groups pushed for a rethink.
At an FWICE conference, Upasana highlighted how Ranveer's recent hit Dhurandhar: The Revenge helped bring crowds back to theaters.
She said, "At a time when several films have struggled at the box office and the industry has been going through a difficult phase, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 have achieved remarkable business and created history. We need more actors whose films audiences genuinely enjoy watching."
Singh hopes lifting directive smooths ties
Upasana shared that even her son watched Dhurandhar five times: proof of the film's wide appeal.
She hopes lifting the directive will smooth things out between Ranveer and industry bodies, keeping the focus on great movies that get people excited about going to theaters again.