CINTAA Singh praises 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' and backs actor Singh Entertainment Jun 04, 2026

Ranveer Singh just got some solid support from Upasana Singh, the CINTAA general secretary, following his exit from Don 3.

FWICE officially lifted its ban on him on June 3, after other industry groups pushed for a rethink.

At an FWICE conference, Upasana highlighted how Ranveer's recent hit Dhurandhar: The Revenge helped bring crowds back to theaters.

She said, "At a time when several films have struggled at the box office and the industry has been going through a difficult phase, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 have achieved remarkable business and created history. We need more actors whose films audiences genuinely enjoy watching."