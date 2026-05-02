'Citadel' season 2 premieres May 6 on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
Citadel is back for season two on May 6, streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden return as secret agents Nadia and Mason, with the trailer already released.
This season packs seven episodes of high-stakes action and drama.
'Citadel' cast includes Tucci Manville Cummings
The story follows Nadia, Mason, and Bernard (Stanley Tucci) as they take on a fresh threat.
The cast also includes Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings.
Plus, the Citadel universe is growing: spinoffs like Citadel: Honey Bunny (featuring Varun Dhawan) are already made, showing just how big this spy franchise is getting.