'Citadel' season 2 premieres May 6 on Amazon Prime Video

'Citadel' cast includes Tucci Manville Cummings

The story follows Nadia, Mason, and Bernard (Stanley Tucci) as they take on a fresh threat.

The cast also includes Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings.

Plus, the Citadel universe is growing: spinoffs like Citadel: Honey Bunny (featuring Varun Dhawan) are already made, showing just how big this spy franchise is getting.