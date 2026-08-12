CJP spokesman Saurav Das says Puducherry Police questioned his family
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Saurav Das, chief spokesperson for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), says Puducherry Police showed up at his house and questioned his family without any explanation.
Posting on X, he wondered aloud, "Why this harassment [Puduchery Police?] Who ordered this and for what purpose? Is this the legal procedure?" and asked if this was even legal.
Das alleges BJP-led Puducherry government intimidation
Das believes the police action was politically motivated by the BJP-led Puducherry government, possibly under direction from the Union government.
He thinks it's an attempt to intimidate him into silence, but made it clear: "If the intention is to intimidate me into silence, it will not work."