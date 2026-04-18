Clair Obscur and Dispatch win at 2026 BAFTA Games Awards

Paananen receives BAFTA Fellowship

Ghost of Yotei picked up trophies for Music and Technical Achievement, while Death Stranding 2 finally scored Artistic Achievement after seven nominations.

Atomfall was named British Game of the Year; No Man's Sky got Evolving Game; Blue Prince won for Game Design.

South of Midnight pulled off a surprise win as Best New IP.

< em>Despelote stood out for transforming what games can be.

Arc Raiders grabbed Multiplayer honors, Lego Party! won Family Game, and Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen received the BAFTA Fellowship for his impact on gaming.