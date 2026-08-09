Clarke and Jackson join 'Supermax' alongside Smith Robb Green directs
Entertainment
Jason Clarke is the newest cast member in Supermax, an upcoming action-mystery film starring Will Smith and AnnaSophia Robb as FBI agents. Jaafar Jackson, the breakout star of Lionsgate's Michael, also joins the team.
David Gordon Green is set to direct the film.
'Supermax' centers on FBI prison murder
The story centers on two FBI agents investigating a strange murder inside a supposedly escape-proof prison, where crimes like this just shouldn't happen.
With its high-stakes setting and a strong creative team led by writers David Weil and David J Rosen, Supermax promises plenty of suspense for fans of crime thrillers.