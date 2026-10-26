DC's 'Clayface' debuts at No. 1 with $43M global collection
What's the story
The latest DC Studios release, Clayface, has topped the box office in its opening weekend. However, this achievement comes with a caveat, as it recorded the second-lowest opening for a DC film since Man of Steel. Still, it managed to outperform all competitors during its debut frame. The film raked in $24 million from 3,458 theaters in the United States and added another $19 million from overseas markets.
Box office breakdown
'Clayface' standing amid DC films
The worldwide box office total for Clayface stands at $43 million, with domestic receipts accounting for 55.8% and international markets contributing 44.2%.
This puts Clayface (domestic) ahead of only one DC title in the last 13 years: Wonder Woman 1984, which opened to $16.7 million during the COVID era when theaters and HBO Max shared day-and-date releases.
Every single DC release, since Man of Steel, has debuted better. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is the biggest grosser ($166.01 million).
Film details
Film's budget and positive reception may aid its performance
Clayface was made with a reported budget of just $30-44 million, the smallest of any recent DCU or DCEU production. This means the box office results don't need to climb far before the film turns profitable.
The film also received an A- CinemaScore, indicating that moviegoers are leaving theaters satisfied.
With Halloween approaching and little direct competition on the calendar, positive word of mouth could give Clayface steady legs in the weeks ahead.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Clayface'
Directed by James Watkins, Clayface follows the story of Matt Hagen, a Hollywood star left disfigured after a mob-orchestrated attack. He turns to an experimental procedure that goes horrifically wrong.
The film stars Tom Rhys Harries as Hagen, Naomi Ackie as the scientist who treats him, and David Dencik. It was written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini.