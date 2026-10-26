DC's 'Clayface' debuts at No. 1 with $43M global collection

The worldwide box office total for Clayface stands at $43 million, with domestic receipts accounting for 55.8% and international markets contributing 44.2%.

This puts Clayface (domestic) ahead of only one DC title in the last 13 years: Wonder Woman 1984, which opened to $16.7 million during the COVID era when theaters and HBO Max shared day-and-date releases.

Every single DC release, since Man of Steel, has debuted better. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is the biggest grosser ($166.01 million).