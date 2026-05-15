Climate activists urge Cannes attendees to avoid private jets

Climate activists are urging Hollywood stars to fly economy or take the train to the Cannes Film Festival , instead of using private jets, as per Daily Mail. The call comes after a report by environmental group Transport and Environment (T&E) revealed that 750 private jet flights transported celebrities and executives to last year's festival. This resulted in the burning of two million liters of kerosene, equivalent to what 14,000 passengers would consume flying between Paris and Athens.

Criticism Former pilots criticize celebrity jet usage Former Air France pilot Anthony Viaux called the use of private jets "obscene" and "tone deaf." He said, "The rich and famous burning through scarce fuel to get to a film festival isn't just tone deaf, it's obscene." Former private jet pilot Katie Thompson added, "Last year, Pedro Pascal flew to Cannes in an economy seat." "There's no reason the rest of them can't do the same, or take the train where possible."

Advocacy T&E is lobbying European governments to ban private jets T&E is currently urging European governments to impose a ban on private jets. Jérôme du Boucher, the organization's head of aviation, said that amid the climate crisis and ongoing oil shock, kerosene should be prioritized for more essential purposes during fuel shortages. He also noted that nearly two-thirds of private jets are exempt from carbon taxes under existing European Union rules.

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