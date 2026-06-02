Legendary actor-director Clint Eastwood retires from Hollywood?

Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood has reportedly retired from filmmaking, as confirmed by his son Kyle Eastwood. The announcement marks the end of an illustrious career that has spanned over six decades (he turned 96 on May 31). Clint's final directorial venture was the courtroom drama Juror #2 (2024), which received positive reviews despite a limited release. Kyle revealed this news during an interview with a French media outlet while reminiscing about their shared experiences in the film industry.

Fond memories Kyle's heartfelt tribute to his father Kyle, an accomplished musician who has worked on several of his father's projects, shared his "fond memories" of working with Eastwood. He said, "Now he's retired, he's 95 years old." "But I was very lucky to be able to work with him on quite a few films." "It was a great experience for me." Kyle has contributed music to acclaimed films like Letters from Iwo Jima (2006), Invictus (2009), and Million Dollar Baby (2004).

Career highlights Recap of Clint's illustrious career Clint Eastwood first gained international fame through Sergio Leone's Dollars trilogy, cementing his status as a Western icon. His popularity further soared with the Dirty Harry films. As a filmmaker, he directed critically acclaimed movies exploring diverse themes such as crime, war, sports, politics, and human relationships. His most celebrated works include Mystic River, American Sniper (2014), Million Dollar Baby (2004), and Unforgiven (1992).

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