Music mogul, Grammy winner Clive Davis dies at 94
What's the story
Clive Davis, the legendary music mogul who helped shape the careers of numerous artists, including Whitney Houston and Alicia Keys, died at the age of 94 in his Manhattan home. A statement from his family read, "To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the center of our lives." "We will miss him greatly, cherish him always, and carry his love with us for the rest of our lives."
Career highlights
Davis's early career and controversies
Davis's illustrious career in the music industry began in 1960 when he joined Columbia Records. He was instrumental in signing and developing artists like Janis Joplin, Bruce Springsteen, and Carlos Santana. However, his tenure at Columbia ended controversially in 1973 over allegations of corporate fund misuse. Despite this setback, he made a triumphant return to the industry with Arista Records, where he signed Houston and other major acts like Aretha Franklin and TLC.
New venture
The rise of J Records
Davis's career took another turn when he was ousted from Arista in 2000. This unexpected move led him to start a new label, J Records. The label became famous for launching Keys's career and was home to other artists like Rod Stewart and Leona Lewis. Despite the challenges, Davis continued to thrive in the music industry until his death.
Personal details
His family and personal life
Born on April 4, 1932, in Brooklyn, New York, Davis was a brilliant student who graduated magna cum laude from New York University. He also attended Harvard Law School. He is survived by three sons and a daughter. His son Doug is a top entertainment attorney and Grammy Award-winning record producer who co-produces the annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala.