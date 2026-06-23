Clive Davis has passed away at 94

Music mogul, Grammy winner Clive Davis dies at 94

By Apoorva Rastogi 10:47 am Jun 23, 202610:47 am

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Clive Davis, the legendary music mogul who helped shape the careers of numerous artists, including Whitney Houston and Alicia Keys, died at the age of 94 in his Manhattan home. A statement from his family read, "To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the center of our lives." "We will miss him greatly, cherish him always, and carry his love with us for the rest of our lives."