A24 acquires Cannes sensation 'Club Kid' for $17 million

Firstman not only directed but also starred in Club Kid, which tells the story of a party promoter who has outgrown his time in the business. His life takes an unexpected turn when he discovers he has a 10-year-old son. The movie also stars Cara Delevingne and Diego Calva. The film's production team includes Academy Award-winner Alex Coco (Anora) and Galen Core (Lurker), along with Topic's Ryan Heller (A Real Pain, Splitsville) and Michael Bloom.

Market impact

First major deal of this year's Cannes market

The sale of Club Kid is the first major deal to come out of this year's Cannes Film Festival, which has been notably low on Hollywood star power and blockbuster titles. The market was further affected by many films arriving at the festival already having distribution deals in place. UTA handled the sale for Club Kid with international support from Charades.