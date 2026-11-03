J&K CM Omar Abdullah to vote for 'BB20' star Qazi?

During a recent conversation with journalist Shubhankar Mishra on YouTube, Abdullah revealed that he has been following Touqeer's journey on Bigg Boss 20.

He praised the singer's talent and expressed hope that he would bring home the trophy for Jammu and Kashmir.

"I have seen Qazi in 1-2 concerts; he sings well. I read about it (his Bigg Boss stint) in the newspaper."

"Acche khase jhagde bhi chal rahe hain uski wajah se show mein."