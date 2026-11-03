J&K CM Omar Abdullah to vote for 'BB20' star Qazi?
What's the story
Qazi Touqeer has won over viewers with his stint on Bigg Boss 20 from the very first week. Over the past eight weeks, he has become a fan favorite, with many viewers now predicting that he could lift the trophy. Recently, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah cheered him on and said that he would vote for Touqeer to win the reality show.
Support from CM
'Acche khase jhagde bhi chal rahe hain uski wajah se'
During a recent conversation with journalist Shubhankar Mishra on YouTube, Abdullah revealed that he has been following Touqeer's journey on Bigg Boss 20.
He praised the singer's talent and expressed hope that he would bring home the trophy for Jammu and Kashmir.
"I have seen Qazi in 1-2 concerts; he sings well. I read about it (his Bigg Boss stint) in the newspaper."
"Acche khase jhagde bhi chal rahe hain uski wajah se show mein."
Comparison
'If Qazi wins...'
Abdullah also drew a parallel between Touqeer's potential win and Jammu and Kashmir's recent Ranji Trophy achievement.
He said, "Kashmiri youth is winning the Ranji Trophy; now if Qazi wins the Bigg Boss trophy then it would be great."
Abdullah was told that the winner of the show is chosen through public votes; he said, "I will vote for him."
The CM added that he remembered Touqeer winning Fame Gurukul in 2005, a season that also featured Arijit Singh.
Career trajectory
A look at Touqeer's journey
Touqeer won Fame Gurukul with Ruprekha Banerjee in 2005, making him a household name overnight.
The career that followed never matched that early promise, and he drifted from the mainstream.
He returned to reality television nearly two decades later with Bigg Boss 20, where he has emerged as one of the most entertaining contestants.
Meanwhile, fans can watch Bigg Boss on JioHotstar and Colors TV.