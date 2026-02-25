CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls 'The Kerala Story 2' poisonous Entertainment Feb 25, 2026

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has called out The Kerala Story 2, labeling it "poisonous" and calling it "false propaganda" meant to harm the state's secular image. He says the film is pushing a communal agenda.

The first movie in this series (release year not specified in the source) won a National Award and also faced heat for how it showed religious conversions in Kerala.