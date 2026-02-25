CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls 'The Kerala Story 2' poisonous
Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has called out The Kerala Story 2, labeling it "poisonous" and calling it "false propaganda" meant to harm the state's secular image. He says the film is pushing a communal agenda.
The first movie in this series (release year not specified in the source) won a National Award and also faced heat for how it showed religious conversions in Kerala.
Film cleared by India's censor board
The court is scheduled to watch the film before taking a final call, following a petition that claims the movie unfairly targets Kerala and spreads harmful stereotypes—even though its story mostly involves women from northern India.
Producer, director's take on film
Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah insists, "We're not after Kerala. Kerala is God's Country. We want this evil in that state to be eradicated as soon as possible."
Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh even said he'd quit filmmaking if proven wrong about the film's intent.
Meanwhile, India's film board cleared it with a U/A rating after making 16 edits and adding longer disclaimers.