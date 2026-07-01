'Cocktail 2' remains steady; global gross reaches ₹132cr
What's the story
The romantic drama Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, is steadily inching toward the domestic ₹100cr mark. The film's India net collection reached ₹86.75cr on Day 12 (Tuesday). Despite facing stiff competition from Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle and Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, it has managed to hold its ground at the box office. Globally, its haul stands at ₹131.89cr.
Box office journey
Decoding the daily collection of 'Cocktail 2'
Cocktail 2 had a strong start, with a domestic net collection of ₹13.5cr on Day 1 (June 19). It witnessed a steady performance over the weekend, peaking on the first Sunday with a collection of ₹17.75cr. The film's first weekdays also showed stability, bringing in ₹6.75cr each on Monday and Tuesday, followed by ₹5.25cr on Wednesday and ₹4.75cr on Thursday (Day 8).
Sustained success
How did the film fare over the weekend?
Despite the release of Welcome to the Jungle, Cocktail 2 held firm on its second Friday (Day 8) with a collection of ₹4cr. It rebounded by 6.3% on Saturday (Day 9) to secure ₹4.25cr and witnessed a further 3.5% escalation on Sunday (Day 10) with a collection of ₹4.4cr. On its crucial second Monday (Day 11), it recorded a normal weekday drop of 60.2%, minting ₹1.75cr net. On Day 12, it added another ₹1.85cr to its kitty.
Film's plot
Everything to know about 'Cocktail 2'
Written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, Cocktail 2 delves into the complexities of modern relationships. The story follows college sweethearts Kunal and Diya (Kapoor and Mandanna), whose fears about marriage peak during a vacation in Sicily. Their lives take a turn when they meet Diya's dynamic friend Ally (Sanon), leading to an emotional rivalry set against the backdrop of London and Cape Town.