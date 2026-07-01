'Cocktail 2' remains steady; global gross reaches ₹132cr 

Sustained success

How did the film fare over the weekend?

Despite the release of Welcome to the Jungle, Cocktail 2 held firm on its second Friday (Day 8) with a collection of ₹4cr. It rebounded by 6.3% on Saturday (Day 9) to secure ₹4.25cr and witnessed a further 3.5% escalation on Sunday (Day 10) with a collection of ₹4.4cr. On its crucial second Monday (Day 11), it recorded a normal weekday drop of 60.2%, minting ₹1.75cr net. On Day 12, it added another ₹1.85cr to its kitty.