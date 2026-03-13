'Cocktail 2' first-look to screen with 'Dhurandhar 2'

The much-anticipated sequel to the cult urban rom-com Cocktail is officially getting a first look, announced Maddock Films, the movie's producer. The new installment will feature Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor , and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The supporting cast features veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Arjun Rampal, with Rohit Saraf playing a pivotal role.

Twitter Post See Sanon's poster For more info, make your way to the theatres this Wednesday, March 18 👀🍸#Cocktail2#MaddockFilmspic.twitter.com/Ez1n5dJMoc — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) March 13, 2026

Release strategy Major update on 'Cocktail 2' on March 18 Maddock Films released three new posters, one of which featured a striking blurred image of Sanon's feet. The second poster was of Kapoor looking into the camera as his head leans on the car door, and in another, Mandanna is seen in a car drifting by. Per reports, the first look of Cocktail 2 is likely to be attached to the paid previews of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 18.

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Twitter Post See Kapoor's poster For more info, make your way to the theatres this Wednesday, March 18 👀🍸#Cocktail2#MaddockFilmspic.twitter.com/rt4XfXN4Nc — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) March 13, 2026

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Film details What to expect from 'Cocktail 2' Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania, will be a "spiritual sequel" to the original film. The makers have confirmed that it will not be a direct continuation of the original story but will retain its contemporary urban vibe and emotional themes. The film's script has been written by Luv Ranjan.

Twitter Post See Mandanna's poster For more info, make your way to the theatres this Wednesday, March 18 👀🍸#Cocktail2#MaddockFilmspic.twitter.com/QL4SgKr6ck — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) March 13, 2026