'Cocktail 2' first-look to screen with 'Dhurandhar 2'
What's the story
The much-anticipated sequel to the cult urban rom-com Cocktail is officially getting a first look, announced Maddock Films, the movie's producer. The new installment will feature Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The supporting cast features veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Arjun Rampal, with Rohit Saraf playing a pivotal role.
Twitter Post
See Sanon's poster
For more info, make your way to the theatres this Wednesday, March 18 👀🍸#Cocktail2#MaddockFilmspic.twitter.com/Ez1n5dJMoc— Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) March 13, 2026
Release strategy
Major update on 'Cocktail 2' on March 18
Maddock Films released three new posters, one of which featured a striking blurred image of Sanon's feet. The second poster was of Kapoor looking into the camera as his head leans on the car door, and in another, Mandanna is seen in a car drifting by. Per reports, the first look of Cocktail 2 is likely to be attached to the paid previews of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 18.
Twitter Post
See Kapoor's poster
For more info, make your way to— Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) March 13, 2026
the theatres this Wednesday, March18 👀🍸#Cocktail2#MaddockFilmspic.twitter.com/rt4XfXN4Nc
Film details
What to expect from 'Cocktail 2'
Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania, will be a "spiritual sequel" to the original film. The makers have confirmed that it will not be a direct continuation of the original story but will retain its contemporary urban vibe and emotional themes. The film's script has been written by Luv Ranjan.
Twitter Post
See Mandanna's poster
For more info, make your way to the theatres this Wednesday, March 18 👀🍸#Cocktail2#MaddockFilmspic.twitter.com/QL4SgKr6ck— Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) March 13, 2026
Release date
Film ready for summer release
The filming for Cocktail 2 was completed on January 31, 2026, after extensive shooting schedules in Delhi, Gurugram, and international locations such as Sicily, Italy. The first-look poster hints at a breezy Mediterranean aesthetic. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 19, 2026, earlier than the previously speculated September window.