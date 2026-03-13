LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Cocktail 2' first-look to screen with 'Dhurandhar 2'
'Cocktail 2' first-look to screen with 'Dhurandhar 2'
'Cocktail 2' is set to release in June

'Cocktail 2' first-look to screen with 'Dhurandhar 2'

By Apoorva Rastogi
Mar 13, 2026
03:42 pm
What's the story

The much-anticipated sequel to the cult urban rom-com Cocktail is officially getting a first look, announced Maddock Films, the movie's producer. The new installment will feature Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The supporting cast features veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Arjun Rampal, with Rohit Saraf playing a pivotal role.

Twitter Post

See Sanon's poster

Release strategy

Major update on 'Cocktail 2' on March 18

Maddock Films released three new posters, one of which featured a striking blurred image of Sanon's feet. The second poster was of Kapoor looking into the camera as his head leans on the car door, and in another, Mandanna is seen in a car drifting by. Per reports, the first look of Cocktail 2 is likely to be attached to the paid previews of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 18.

Advertisement

Twitter Post

See Kapoor's poster

Advertisement

Film details

What to expect from 'Cocktail 2'

Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania, will be a "spiritual sequel" to the original film. The makers have confirmed that it will not be a direct continuation of the original story but will retain its contemporary urban vibe and emotional themes. The film's script has been written by Luv Ranjan.

Twitter Post

See Mandanna's poster

Release date

Film ready for summer release

The filming for Cocktail 2 was completed on January 31, 2026, after extensive shooting schedules in Delhi, Gurugram, and international locations such as Sicily, Italy. The first-look poster hints at a breezy Mediterranean aesthetic. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 19, 2026, earlier than the previously speculated September window.

Advertisement