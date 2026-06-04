'Cocktail 2' has already recovered 50% of its budget?
What's the story
Actors Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna's Cocktail 2 has reportedly recovered 50% of its budget ahead of its release on June 19. The film, directed by Homi Adajania, is one of the most expensive romantic comedies in Hindi cinema history with a reported landing cost of ₹150 crore. A recent report by Bollywood Hungama revealed that the production value stands at around ₹95 crore with an additional ₹35 crore allocated for the lead actors' fees.
Film's scale
Breakdown of the film's budget
A source told the portal, "Cocktail 2 is not being treated as just another romantic comedy; it has been mounted like a big-screen entertainer." The film's budget also includes ₹20 crore for print and publicity costs. The total of these expenses adds up to ₹150 crore, with half of the budget reportedly recovered through pre-sales.
Filming locations
Producer Dinesh Vijan spares no expense on the film
The film was shot over 70 days at various international locations, reflecting its high production value. The report also highlighted producer Dinesh Vijan's commitment to the project, stating he has spared no expense on the film's scale, locations, music, styling and presentation. Cocktail 2 is backed by Maddock Films and will be released in theaters on June 19.
Film's theme
Meanwhile, are we getting a lesbian love story?
At the trailer launch event, Sanon addressed rumors that Cocktail 2 is a lesbian love story. She said, "I think it is really sad because if it were two boys, people would simply call it a bromance. But if it's two girls, somehow people refuse to believe they can just be friends." Adajania added that the idea for such speculation came from observing Mandanna and Sanon's close friendship on set.