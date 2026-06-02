'Cocktail 2' makers promise film will be 'unconventional'

The highly anticipated trailer for Cocktail 2 was unveiled on Tuesday at a Mumbai event. The star-studded cast, including Shahid Kapoor , Kriti Sanon , and Rashmika Mandanna , was present along with producers Dinesh Vijan and Luv Ranjan. Director Homi Adajania also graced the occasion. The film is set to hit theaters on June 19.

What to expect 'There are lots of shocks and pleasant surprises...' Ranjan revealed, "It's a story that we haven't seen before. It's new and fresh." "Aapko kuch bhi dekh ke aisa nahin lagega ki yeh dekha hua hai. Even if you see the trailer, aapko bahut jhatke lagenge when you see the film." He added, "There are lots of shocks and pleasant surprises in the film, and it'll be an enjoyable experience for the viewers."

Producer insights 'We have cut the trailer for those who comment...' Vijan assured fans that Cocktail 2 won't be a rehash of the first film. He said, "We have cut the trailer for all those who comment on YouTube that 'You have shown the whole story in the trailer.' This time, we haven't shown anything." Ranjan added, "Humne bahut kuch dikhaya hai. Phir bhi kuch nahin dikhaya!" Vijan teased, "The second half of this film is very, very unconventional. As I said earlier, I am not going to say much."

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