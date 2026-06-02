'Cocktail 2' trailer drops as Vijan teases Kapoor's romance past

'Cocktail 2' hits theaters June 19

Kapoor joked back that his romantic journey was "It was a circle started from the same place and ended at the same place."

Sanon shared she once had a crush on her friend's crush at school, while Mandanna kept her personal stories private.

The movie explores modern relationships with all their messy emotions and moral dilemmas. Directed by Homi Adajania and written by Luv Ranjan, Cocktail 2 hits theaters June 19, 13 years after the original.