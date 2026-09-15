Emmys: 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' bags Outstanding Variety Series
What's the story
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has bagged the 2026 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Series. This win comes as a surprise, breaking the long-standing streak of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. It's the first year that multiple nominees were eligible to win under new rules that redefined the Variety Series category as an "area award."
Voting process
Emmy voting process underwent a significant change this year
The Emmy voting process underwent a significant change this year. Instead of selecting a single show, voters were asked a Yes/No question about whether a nominee deserved an Emmy.
If any nominee received 90% of the vote, it could win.
Additionally, the Television Academy merged Scripted Variety Series and Outstanding Talk Series categories due to fewer submissions and eligible nominees in recent years.
Show finale
Colbert's 'The Late Show' ended this year
Colbert's The Late Show concluded this year amid a leadership change at Paramount and alleged pressure from the Trump administration to cancel the show.
The show ended in May after 11 years with Colbert at the helm, succeeding David Letterman.
Despite Paramount claiming its decision to cancel was purely financial and unrelated to the show's performance or content, many, including Colbert, remained sceptical.
Show finale
Colbert's final episode helped secure the Emmy win
Colbert's final episode of The Late Show was a memorable send-off that reportedly helped secure the Emmy win.
It featured appearances by his former boss Jon Stewart, a conversation with fellow late-night hosts on the podcast Strike Force Five, and a humorous interaction with musical guest Paul McCartney.
In his acceptance speech, Colbert highlighted the importance of late-night shows as platforms for young talent to gain professional experience under deadlines.
Acceptance speech
Colbert takes jab at Paramount's leadership change during acceptance speech
During his acceptance speech, Colbert humorously took a jab at Paramount's leadership change.
He said, "I've interviewed at least a thousand of you," "Thank you for coming to talk to this idiot. The segment went great, and I'm sorry I forgot to play your clip."