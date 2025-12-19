HR exec slams Gwyneth Paltrow for mocking Coldplay scandal

Kristin Cabot, the former HR executive at Astronomer, has criticized Hollywood actor Gwyneth Paltrow for making fun of her recent scandal with ex-CEO Andy Byron . In a recent interview with The Times, Cabot called Paltrow a "hypocrite" for poking fun at her kiss cam incident at a Coldplay concert. The incident went viral and led to both Cabot and Byron resigning from their positions.

Reaction Cabot's reaction to Paltrow's mockery Cabot, 53, expressed her disappointment with Paltrow's behavior. "I was such a fan of her company [Goop], which seemed to be about uplifting women," she said. "And then she did this. I thought, 'How dare she after the beating she got for all the conscious uncoupling stuff.' What a hypocrite." As a form of revenge, Cabot admitted to throwing out all her Goop products.

Response Paltrow's response to the scandal Paltrow, who was married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin from 2003 to 2014, had previously responded to the incident. In a video for Astronomer, she joked about the sudden interest in data workflow automation at the company. Although she didn't directly address Cabot and Byron's scandal, her comments were seen as a subtle dig at their situation.