HR exec slams Gwyneth Paltrow for mocking Coldplay scandal
What's the story
Kristin Cabot, the former HR executive at Astronomer, has criticized Hollywood actor Gwyneth Paltrow for making fun of her recent scandal with ex-CEO Andy Byron. In a recent interview with The Times, Cabot called Paltrow a "hypocrite" for poking fun at her kiss cam incident at a Coldplay concert. The incident went viral and led to both Cabot and Byron resigning from their positions.
Reaction
Cabot's reaction to Paltrow's mockery
Cabot, 53, expressed her disappointment with Paltrow's behavior. "I was such a fan of her company [Goop], which seemed to be about uplifting women," she said. "And then she did this. I thought, 'How dare she after the beating she got for all the conscious uncoupling stuff.' What a hypocrite." As a form of revenge, Cabot admitted to throwing out all her Goop products.
Response
Paltrow's response to the scandal
Paltrow, who was married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin from 2003 to 2014, had previously responded to the incident. In a video for Astronomer, she joked about the sudden interest in data workflow automation at the company. Although she didn't directly address Cabot and Byron's scandal, her comments were seen as a subtle dig at their situation.
Personal life
Cabot's personal life during the scandal
Cabot was married to Andrew Cabot, CEO of Privateer Rum. However, she claimed they were separated at the time of the kiss cam scandal and had formed a bond with Byron as he was also going through a separation. She filed for divorce in mid-August. Meanwhile, Byron and his wife Megan Kerrigan seem to have moved on from the incident, reportedly seen enjoying a romantic beach picnic in September.