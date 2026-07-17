Coleman and Holland attend Wokuni event after 'The Odyssey' release
Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted out together in New York City, following the theatrical release of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.
The couple joined a Gold House x OpenTable event at the Japanese spot Wokuni, turning heads with their style as they balance press tours for their own movies.
Coleman's outfit, Holland's 'The Odyssey' joke
Zendaya rocked a chic black wrap dress with floral details, pointed heels, a small diamond earring, and her signature bixie haircut.
Holland kept it cool in a baby blue polo and navy sweater with jeans and boots.
During The Odyssey promotions, Holland joked about mythology, "No because she's married to me," getting laughs from Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, and Robert Pattinson.
Their easygoing vibe has fans excited for both Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey.