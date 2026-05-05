Coleman skips 2026 Met Gala to promote final 'Euphoria' season
Entertainment
Zendaya is sitting out the 2026 Met Gala this year, thanks to a packed schedule.
She's busy promoting the final season of Euphoria, promoting The Drama with Robert Pattinson, promoting Dune 3, and prepping for a new Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland.
Roach to attend Met Gala
Even though Zendaya won't be there, her longtime stylist Law Roach will attend and says it's a rare moment for him to shine.
This year's theme is "Costume Art," celebrating The Costume Institute's first permanent galleries at The Met, a big deal in fashion history.
The exhibit opens several days after the gala and runs until January 2027.