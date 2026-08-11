Coleman's $75 Le Specs sunglasses catch attention during London sighting
Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted in London rocking their wedding bands after a secret wedding celebration in the UK, but it was Zendaya's $75 Le Specs Honey Pot sunglasses that really caught everyone's eye.
Her laid-back look, oversized white tee, jeans, and Maison Margiela Tabi ballet flats showed off how easy it is to mix comfort with style.
Le Specs Honey Pot frames praised
Le Specs is a go-to brand for celebrities like Selena Gomez and Meghan Markle, and Zendaya's Honey Pot frames are getting lots of love for being both flattering and wallet-friendly.
Available in several colors (plus a blue-light version), fans say they're super comfy; one even called them "my new go-to sunnies."
If you want that effortless celeb vibe without splurging, these might be your next favorite accessory.