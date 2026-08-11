Coleman's $75 Le Specs sunglasses catch attention during London sighting

Le Specs is a go-to brand for celebrities like Selena Gomez and Meghan Markle, and Zendaya's Honey Pot frames are getting lots of love for being both flattering and wallet-friendly.

Available in several colors (plus a blue-light version), fans say they're super comfy; one even called them "my new go-to sunnies."

If you want that effortless celeb vibe without splurging, these might be your next favorite accessory.