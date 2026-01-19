Colleen Hoover clears up health rumors after viral post
Colleen Hoover, the author behind "It Ends With Us," posted a clarifying Facebook message on January 17 to set the record straight about her health.
She called out clickbait headlines that exaggerated her cancer updates and sparked wild "deathbed" rumors, reassuring fans that she's finished treatment and is doing okay.
What actually happened?
Hoover shared she had been diagnosed with cancer in late 2025. She had surgery and radiation (no chemo), often sharing updates about the treatment.
Genetic tests ruled out family or hormonal causes—Hoover said the results suggested an environmental or lifestyle cause, which she described as lack of exercise, poor diet and stress.
Still writing through it all
Even while dealing with cancer, Hoover kept working. She missed the October premiere of "Regretting You" due to surgery but released her book "Woman Down" on January 13.
Her next movie adaptation, "Reminders of Him," drops March 13.
She even posted a hospital selfie to thank her care team—keeping things real for her followers.