'It Ends With Us' author Colleen Hoover details cancer treatment

Colleen Hoover , the acclaimed author of It Ends with Us and Regretting You, has revealed that she is undergoing treatment for cancer. The 46-year-old writer took to social media to share that she has one day of radiation left in her treatment. "Second to last day of radiation," she wrote on Instagram Stories . "I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @Texas.Oncology, but they've been great." "Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them."

Health struggles Hoover's health issues and surgery In December, Hoover revealed her cancer diagnosis on Facebook but didn't disclose the type. She mentioned that she had been experiencing recurring health issues while shooting Reminders of Him, which delayed her treatment. "I continued to put off until the movie was finished," she wrote. Upon returning home, she learned about her cancer diagnosis and underwent surgery to have it removed.

Delay in disclosure 'I wasn't ready to share with anyone' Hoover expressed that she wasn't ready to disclose her health struggles until she knew the outcome. "While it felt huge and scary for a bit, and I had to miss out on the Regretting You premiere..." "I just wasn't ready to share with anyone until I knew what the outcome would be." She also urged her fans to listen to their bodies when they feel something is off.

Genetic results Hoover's cancer did not come from family genes On January 9, the best-selling author revealed that she consulted a geneticist to understand her diagnosis. "I got results back today from the geneticist that say my cancer did not come from family genes," her Facebook post read. "It also didn't come from the two main causes of the cancer, which are HPV and excessive hormones." This means it was likely environmental/lifestyle-related factors such as lack of exercise, poor diet, and stress.