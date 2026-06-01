'Colors of Violin' in Mumbai features 50-piece violin ensemble

Padma Shri D.K. Datar Puraskar presented

The concert paid tribute to violin pioneers like Pandit V.G. Jog and Padma Shri Pandit D.K. Datar, who helped shape how violins fit into Indian classical music.

The Padma Shri Pandit D.K. Datar Puraskar was presented at the event and was instituted by the Raikar Academy in memory of Pandit D.K. Datar.

With a unique large-scale ensemble and collaborative performances, "Colors of Violin" not only celebrated tradition but also showed how classical music can connect with fresh audiences today.