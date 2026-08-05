Combs prison release now set for February 20, 2028

The trouble started when another inmate insulted Combs, and he reacted physically. Guards had to break it up, and as a result, Diddy landed in solitary confinement.

He is currently serving four years for transporting people for prostitution and has been ordered to pay $500,000 and complete mental health and substance abuse programs.

While he was acquitted of more serious charges such as sex trafficking, his legal battles have kept his release date moving around quite a bit.