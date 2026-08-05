Combs prison release now set for February 20, 2028
Sean "Diddy" Combs will be staying in prison a little longer; his release date is now set for February 20, 2028, after a fight with another inmate pushed things back yet again.
The 56-year-old rapper was originally supposed to get out in January, but this latest incident means more waiting.
Combs placed in solitary confinement
The trouble started when another inmate insulted Combs, and he reacted physically. Guards had to break it up, and as a result, Diddy landed in solitary confinement.
He is currently serving four years for transporting people for prostitution and has been ordered to pay $500,000 and complete mental health and substance abuse programs.
While he was acquitted of more serious charges such as sex trafficking, his legal battles have kept his release date moving around quite a bit.