Comedian Russell Brand pleads not guilty to additional sexual offenses

Controversial comedian Russell Brand has pleaded not guilty to two additional sexual offenses, including one count of rape. The charges were filed in December and pertain to incidents involving two women in 2009. This is in addition to previous charges against him for alleged offenses between 1999 and 2005 involving four women.

Court appearance Brand appeared in court wearing a tiger-print shirt Brand, 50, appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday morning for a plea and trial preparation hearing in connection with the new charges. He entered the dock wearing a partially unbuttoned tiger-print shirt, layered necklaces, and a light-colored monogrammed fedora. Brand was carrying a Bible marked with colorful Post-it notes, which was taken from him by a dock officer before the hearing began.

Legal proceedings Judge Baumgartner scheduled a further case management hearing for March During the brief hearing, Judge Baumgartner renewed Brand's bail and reminded him of his bail conditions. He said, "Mr Brand I'm sure you've heard everything we've been talking about. I will renew your bail." He also scheduled a further case management hearing for March. Brand confirmed his name and entered not guilty pleas from the dock during this short session. He is expected to stand trial later this year for five original charges against him.

Advertisement

Investigation aftermath Charges against Brand were brought after an investigation The charges against Brand were brought after an investigation by Channel 4 and The Sunday Times. Several women came forward with allegations against him during the investigation. On the eve of the allegations being published, Brand denied the claims in a video shared online. He maintained that all his relationships were consensual and described the reports as a "coordinated attack" by the media.

Advertisement