Comedian Russell Brand pleads not guilty to additional sexual offenses
By Apoorva Rastogi
Feb 24, 2026
05:58 pm
What's the story

Controversial comedian Russell Brand has pleaded not guilty to two additional sexual offenses, including one count of rape. The charges were filed in December and pertain to incidents involving two women in 2009. This is in addition to previous charges against him for alleged offenses between 1999 and 2005 involving four women.

Court appearance

Brand appeared in court wearing a tiger-print shirt

Brand, 50, appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday morning for a plea and trial preparation hearing in connection with the new charges. He entered the dock wearing a partially unbuttoned tiger-print shirt, layered necklaces, and a light-colored monogrammed fedora. Brand was carrying a Bible marked with colorful Post-it notes, which was taken from him by a dock officer before the hearing began.

Legal proceedings

Judge Baumgartner scheduled a further case management hearing for March

During the brief hearing, Judge Baumgartner renewed Brand's bail and reminded him of his bail conditions. He said, "Mr Brand I'm sure you've heard everything we've been talking about. I will renew your bail." He also scheduled a further case management hearing for March. Brand confirmed his name and entered not guilty pleas from the dock during this short session. He is expected to stand trial later this year for five original charges against him.

Investigation aftermath

Charges against Brand were brought after an investigation

The charges against Brand were brought after an investigation by Channel 4 and The Sunday Times. Several women came forward with allegations against him during the investigation. On the eve of the allegations being published, Brand denied the claims in a video shared online. He maintained that all his relationships were consensual and described the reports as a "coordinated attack" by the media.

Background

A look at Brand's career and personal life

Brand has had a successful career in entertainment, presenting a BBC Radio 2 show from 2006 to 2008. He also hosted Big Brother spin-off shows Big Brother's Big Mouth and Big Brother: Celebrity Hijack. He was married to US pop-star Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012 and is now married to Laura Gallacher, with whom he has three children.

