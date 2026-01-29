Composer says 'nothing left to achieve' for Arijit amid retirement

Acclaimed playback singer Arijit Singh recently announced his retirement from playback singing, shocking fans and industry insiders alike. The announcement was met with reactions from fans and supportive comments from fellow artists. One such colleague, composer Jeet Ganguly, who has worked with Singh on several projects, spoke about the singer's decision .

Artist's space 'Every artist needs his space,' Ganguly said Bollywood Hungama quoted Ganguly as saying, "Actually, I would like to say that every artist needs his space." "If we look at the history of Indian music, there are many genres in it." "Not only film music, there are many other genres. There is the bhajan, ghazal, dhrupad, semi-classical, classical, and Sufi." "You will see that our musical culture is very rich."

Composer's support Ganguly supported Singh's decision and expressed his feelings Ganguly further said, "If he wants to work in another genre instead of film music, it's fine." "Actually, Arijit has done such a good job as a playback singer. There is nothing left for him to achieve." "Yes, definitely, we all will feel bad about it... Because if a good singer doesn't sing in films, there is a lacuna." "But we should allow Arijit to do what he wants."

Farewell wishes 'Whatever you do, Arijit, do it well': Ganguly Ganguly added that he will miss working with Singh but respects his decision to explore other genres. "I am with him in his decision because I feel that if he dedicated himself to a different genre, it will be good for him," said Ganguly. He concluded by wishing Singh all the best in his future endeavors, saying, "Whatever you do, Arijit, do it well."

