Conan O'Brien to anti-Trump comedians: You've 'exchanged funny for anger'

Six-time Emmy-winning comedian Conan O'Brien recently spoke at Oxford University, where he shared his views on political comedy. He said it's a "tricky" art form and warned against "exchanging funny for anger." While acknowledging the existence of "very gifted political comedians," he emphasized that making jokes about absurd subjects can be difficult.

Comedy challenges O'Brien's perspective on political comedy O'Brien explained, "It's a very tricky thing. I honestly don't think it's for lack of caring." He added that comedians can easily lose their way when trying to make a point with their work. The comedian also noted that he has gone after politicians on his talk show in the past, but he targeted both sides, and during a different political landscape.

Comedic guidance O'Brien's advice to anti-Trump comedians O'Brien said, "Comedy needs a straight line to go off of, and we don't have a straight line right now." He added that the current political climate is like a "bendy, rubbery line" or a "fire hose that's whipping around." He warned against simply saying "F Trump all the time," saying it can lead to being co-opted by anger.