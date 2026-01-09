Conan O'Brien to anti-Trump comedians: You've 'exchanged funny for anger'
What's the story
Six-time Emmy-winning comedian Conan O'Brien recently spoke at Oxford University, where he shared his views on political comedy. He said it's a "tricky" art form and warned against "exchanging funny for anger." While acknowledging the existence of "very gifted political comedians," he emphasized that making jokes about absurd subjects can be difficult.
Comedy challenges
O'Brien's perspective on political comedy
O'Brien explained, "It's a very tricky thing. I honestly don't think it's for lack of caring." He added that comedians can easily lose their way when trying to make a point with their work. The comedian also noted that he has gone after politicians on his talk show in the past, but he targeted both sides, and during a different political landscape.
Comedic guidance
O'Brien's advice to anti-Trump comedians
O'Brien said, "Comedy needs a straight line to go off of, and we don't have a straight line right now." He added that the current political climate is like a "bendy, rubbery line" or a "fire hose that's whipping around." He warned against simply saying "F Trump all the time," saying it can lead to being co-opted by anger.
Artistic expression
'Good art will always be a perfect weapon against power'
"You've been lulled into just saying 'F Trump. F Trump. F Trump...I think you've now put down your best weapon, which is being funny, and you've exchanged it for anger." O'Brien advised such comedians to channel their anger into their work. "You just have to find a way to channel that anger, because good art will always be a perfect weapon against power." He warned that simply screaming can lead to losing the best tool in the toolbox.