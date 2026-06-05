Condal will leave 'Game of Thrones' universe after season 4
Entertainment
Ryan Condal, who's been steering House of the Dragon, is stepping away from the Game of Thrones universe after Season four.
He told Deadline, "I think I have said what I have to say about Westeros," and confirmed he won't be involved in any future spinoffs, even though he just renewed his HBO contract.
Condal preps season 3 premiere
Condal is focused on delivering a big finish for House of the Dragon, calling Season four "the biggest season we have made."
He's also prepping for Season three's premiere on June 21, 2026, which promises even more Targaryen drama and battles for the Iron Throne.