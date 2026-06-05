Condal will leave 'Game of Thrones' universe after season 4 Entertainment Jun 05, 2026

Ryan Condal, who's been steering House of the Dragon, is stepping away from the Game of Thrones universe after Season four.

He told Deadline, "I think I have said what I have to say about Westeros," and confirmed he won't be involved in any future spinoffs, even though he just renewed his HBO contract.