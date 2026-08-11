Condal's father-in-law Monahan honored in 'House of the Dragon' finale

Monahan lived in New Jersey and was married to Suzanne Hennessey for 46 years.

Don was also dad to Ceire Hennessey Monahan and grandfather to four, including two with Caitlin Monahan, Don's daughter and Ryan Condal's wife.

Family meant everything to him; he even enjoyed a last trip to Dublin before his passing.

If you missed it, Season 3 is streaming now on HBO Max.