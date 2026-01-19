'Conditions follow pannunga da': Jiiva apologizes for controversial dialogue
Tamil actor Jiiva has said sorry for using the line "Conditions follow pannungada" ("Follow the conditions") in his film Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil.
The phrase, picked up from a viral video of Minister Anbil Mahesh after a tragic stampede in Karur, was included because it was trending.
Jiiva explained at a post-release event, "It was a popular phrase, so we included it."
Why did they use that line?
Jiiva clarified that the idea came from the filmmaker since the phrase was everywhere online.
He added, "We believed it would resonate well... However, we never intended to offend anyone."
The original context was serious—Minister Mahesh used those words urging safety after 41 people lost their lives at Vijay's rally.
How's the movie doing?
Even with backlash over using a real-life tragedy in a comedic scene and during promotions, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is leading at the box office this Pongal.
The controversy has sparked debate over the film's use of a real-life incident.